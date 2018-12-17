Qualcomm IoT modem integrates LTE-M, NB-IoT, 2G/E-GPRS

Qualcomm introduced a modem that integrates global multimode LTE category M1 (eMTC), NB2 (NB-IoT) as well as 2G/E-GPRS connectivity capabilities



The new Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem is designed for Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as asset trackers, health monitors, security systems, smart city sensors and smart meters, as well as a range of wearable trackers. In addition to connectivity, the integrated chipset performs application processing, geolocation, and hardware-based security. It offers support for cloud services and accompanying developer tools.



Global multimode LTE IoT modem and connectivity: Support for both 3GPP release 14 Category M1 and NB2 for operation with networks using any of these LTE IoT modes, as well as 2G/E-GPRS to allow for connectivity in areas where LTE IoT is not yet deployed. Category M1 mode also supports voice for applications such as monitored security panels, and mobility for applications such as asset trackers.

RF transceiver with fully integrated front-end: The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem features an RF transceiver with extended bandwidth support from 450 MHz to 2100 MHz. It also integrates a comprehensive RF front-end, a commercial first in the cellular IoT space, which is designed to greatly simplify the design and certification of products using the new modem, and therefore accelerate time to commercialization.

Advanced battery life management: To maximize battery life, the modem couples ultra-low system-level cut-off voltage with provisions for adapting power usage according to the state of charge of the battery.

Applications processor: Arm Cortex A7 up to 800MHz with support for ThreadX and AliOS Things real-time operating systems. The integrated applications processor avoids the need for an external microcontroller to improve cost-efficiency, and device security.

Geolocation: Integrated global positioning support for Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) including GPS, Beidou, Glonass, and Galileo. The Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem enables design flexibility allowing for the use of either a shared GNSS/LTE

antenna or a dedicated one.

Hardware-based security: Secure boot from hardware root-of-trust, Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment, hardware cryptography, storage, and debug security.

LTE IoT Software Development Kit (SDK): Designed to support developers in running custom software on the integrated applications processor, as well as to provide them access to additional capabilities of the Qualcomm 9205 LTE modem, such as geolocation. The SDK offers pre-integrated support for many cloud platforms, including Alibaba Cloud Link One, China Mobile OneNET, DTSTON DTCloud, Ericsson IoT Accelerator, Gizwits and Verizon ThingSpace, and it also allows developers to extend this integration further and develop support for other major IoT cloud providers.



