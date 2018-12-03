Qualcomm and Nokia verify 5G NR data calls in both mmWave and sub-6 GHz

Qualcomm and Nokia achieved over-the-air (OTA) 5G NR data calls in both the mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum bands.



The calls were compliant with the global 3GPP 5G NR Release 15 specification in NSA (Non-Standalone) mode. The testing was performed at Nokia’s 5G center of excellence in Oulu, Finland using commercially available Nokia AirScale base stations and a mobile smartphone form-factor test device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, RF front-end and antenna elements.



“These successful data calls are a significant step in making 5G a commercial reality in early 2019, and this milestone with Nokia will help enable 5G network deployments across various operators and regions around the world,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We will continue to work together to ensure end users have access to the technologies needed to experience transformative 5G experiences.”



“These key milestone tests with Qualcomm Technologies show the flexibility and capabilities of our AirScale radio access technology to deliver on the promise of commercial 5G,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks, Nokia. “We continue to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to ensure our customers can unleash the power of their commercial 5G networks, to support the many new and diverse applications that will meet the demands of people and connected things, as they begin to launch commercial services in early 2019.”



In February 2018, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies first completed key 3GPP-compliant 5G NR interoperability testing in the 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum bands using a commercially available Nokia AirScale base station and device prototypes from Qualcomm Technologies. The OTA calls are key steps in enabling customers in the 5G ecosystem to launch commercial networks and mobile devices from early 2019 onwards, in the United States, Korea, Europe, Australia, Japan and China.





