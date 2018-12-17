Prysmian to supply subsea power cable in Massachusetts

Prysmian Group has been selected for the design, manufacture, supply and testing of a 6 km 3x630 mm² 115kV submarine cable system with XLPE insulation, plus all related cable accessories to connect Deer Island to mainland Massachusetts (USA).



The company will also be responsible for the project’s land section, for which it will supply and install 8 km of 115kV land cabling, along with all related accessories.All submarine cables will be produced at Prysmian’s facility in Arco Felice (Italy). The land cables will be manufactured at Prysmian’s factory in Abbeville, South Carolina.