Parks Associates: 83% of Smart TVs are connected

New research published by Parks Associates reveals that 83% of smart TV owners connect their device to the internet, up from 70% in 2014. Ownership of streaming media players has almost doubled from about 21% of U.S. broadband households in 2014 to almost 40% in 2018, while smart TV ownership has increased from 34% to 53% during the same time period.



"Users' appetite for content and their pattern of consumption have only increased as video has become more portable and tailored," said Joel Fineman, Director, Publisher Development, Premion. "Driven by Netflix's user experience, viewers are demanding more of incumbent media leaders."



"The internet is disrupting the pay television and original video production businesses in every corner of the globe, right before our very eyes," said Jon Cody, CEO/Founder, TV4 Entertainment.



