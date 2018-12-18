Packet's bare metal edge cloud to leverage Netronome SmartNICs

Packet, a start-up developing a bare metal cloud for developers, will leverage Netronome's SmartNICs to power cloud-native workloads at the edge.



The companies are working on a joint design to be deployed throughout all of Packet’s cloud and edge sites. Each of Packet’s new Edge cloud microservers with integrated Netronome SmartNIC technology delivers up to 25 Gbps throughput while enabling highly scalable security policies and control close to the cloud-native applications. As



Cloud-native and edge workloads demand stringent cost, power and latency parameters without compromising security and the pace of innovation.



Packet says its new compact microservers provide bare metal performance will ensuring tenant isolation. The ultra-compact and low-power design (<100w 120="" 42u="" a="" allows="" and="" build-out="" can="" edge="" enabling="" estate="" fit="" in="" infrastructures="" maintaining="" microserver="" microservers="" nbsp="" of="" p="" per="" performance-driven="" power="" rack="" real="" requirements.="" single="" the="" to="" up="" while="">

The companies also noted that the microserver uses the open infrastructure designs from the Open19 Foundation, enabling hyperscale efficiency on common rack and power infrastructure.



“With this platform we are bringing the lessons of hyperscale providers directly to the edge with a disaggregated, accelerator-based architecture and a custom designed hardware model,” said Zachary Smith, CEO of Packet. “We see cloud-native network workload driving huge demand at the infrastructure edge and the combination of SmartNIC technology and eBPF expertise from Netronome brings not only significant cost savings but also unique performance capabilities to our content, IoT and Telco customers.”



“New edge-based technologies and applications such as autonomous vehicles, AI, and augmented reality are heavily latency dependent and require the strongest of security without sacrificing performance,” said Niel Viljoen, CEO and founder of Netronome. “Packet’s new Netronome SmartNIC-accelerated, low-latency Edge cloud infrastructure with eBPF offload will enable developers to effectively utilize the massive amounts of collectable data on the edge to build and test highly secure, real-time applications.”



