Orange Business delivers SD-WAN for Majid Al Futtaim Retail

Orange Business Services is delivering SD-WAN to Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which holds the exclusive franchise rights to operate Carrefour in 38 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.



The Flexible SD-WAN service will connect Majid Al Futtaim Retail's operations across the Middle East, including over 250 Carrefour stores.



“Connectivity is key to the future of retail. Our customers expect a seamless next-generation retail offering that leverages data to improve their experience – and we need a state-of-the-art fully secured network to deliver it. Flexible SD-WAN by Orange is a key enabler of our omnichannel customer experience,” said Marco Urios, senior vice president, Omnichannel Solutions at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.“Majid Al Futtaim has a clear vision and ambitious strategy, and Orange Business Services is delighted to be working with them on their retail digital transformation program. With our deep consulting capabilities and our expertise with SD-WAN solutions, we are well placed to serve as their trusted partner. Orange has extensive SD-WAN experience around the world, but Majid Al Futtaim is our first customer in the Middle East region to roll this out,” said Luc Serviant, vice president, Middle East, Orange Business Services.