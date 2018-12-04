Orange Business delivers connectivity for Arctic Shipping

Orange Business Services is proving maritime connectivity for The Arctic Shipping Company, which specializes in cargo transportation, including along the Northern Sea Route, which runs from the Barents Sea, near Russia's border with Norway, to the Bering Strait between Siberia and Alaska.



Orange Business said its Maritime Connect combines multiple networks, including satellite, to ensure connectivity for the cargo ships on the high seas. The new contract follows the successful completion of a pilot with the shipping firm, and the service is now deployed on six of its vessels.



“The Northern Sea Route allows companies to save time and money by providing a shorter connection between Asia and Europe. However, the route is also known as risky and not an easy one. Seamless network connectivity is critical to safety and saves not only time and financial resources, but also the crew’s welfare. We are pleased to cooperate with Arctic Shipping Company and are proud that the Orange Maritime VSAT solution is effective in meeting the needs of the maritime industry,” said Richard van Wageningen, Senior Vice President IMEAR, Orange Business Services.



