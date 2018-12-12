Orange and Deutsche Telekom develop Djingo smart speaker for connected homes

At the 6th Show Hello event in Paris, Orange and Deutsche Telekom, as part of the European AI Alliance, presented "Djingo," a voice-controlled smart speaker designed to interface with other digital services, including Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.



Djingo can be used to make hands-free calls at home, to interact with Orange TV and to control all the “Connected Home” services under the Orange brand as well as IoT brands like Philips Hue, Bosch and Netatmo. In the future, the range of everyday services available via Djingo will be enhanced through partnerships with OUI.Sncf, Deezer, Radio France and Météo France. T



Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of the Orange Group, said "To fight digital exclusion, Orange chooses inclusive innovation: useful and simple innovations that are accessible to the greatest possible number of people. To do so, we deploy the best fixed and mobile networks across the country. We secure and facilitate our customers’ digital lives thanks to our expertise in cybersecurity and in digital identity. We help all our customers enter the eras of artificial intelligence and of the internet of things. All of this, to enable them to participate in a new form of digital society. A progressive, free and enlightened society."



Orange also provided the following update on its 5G launch. Orange plans to deploy 5G in 17 European cities in 2019 and be ready for commercial release in 2020, pending 5G smartphones availability.