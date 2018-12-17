Oracle's cloud business grows 32%, overall revenue are flat

Oracle reported revenues of $9.6 billion for its fiscal 2019 Q2, flat overall and up 2% in constant currency, compared to Q2 last year.





Total Cloud Services and License Support plus Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were up 1% to $7.9 billion.

Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.6 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $1.2 billion.