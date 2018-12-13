Optech ships 40G QSFP+ Bidi

Optech announced commercial availability of its 40G QSFP+ BiDi optical transceiver.



The 40GBase QSFP+ Bidi has two 20G channels that supports connections up to 100 meters on OM3 and up to 150 meters on OM4. It uses LC Duplex connector and the wavelength is 850nm. It is compliant with the QSFP MSA.





Supports 40G data rate

2 channels 850nm VCSEL transmitter

Reach distance up to 100 meters with OM3

Reach distance up to 150 meters with OM4

LC Duplex Connector

Temparature range: 0 to 70°C