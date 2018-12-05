ONF Connect -- Highlights with Guru Parulkar





Guru Parulkar, Executive Director of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), provides an overview of this week's operator-led conference in Silicon Valley, which featured presentations from ONF’s operator leadership: AT&T, China Mobile, China Unicom, Comcast, Google, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, NTT Group, and Turk Telekom.



A major accomplishment for 2018 was ONF's release of its initial set of open source Reference Designs, which target edge and access clouds infrastructure. These are “blueprints” for how to put common modular components together to create platforms based on open source. They leverage the ONF's prior work with CORD and M-CORD.



One big item of news from this week's conference is AT&T's announcement that it has launched the first SDN-enabled Broadband Access (SEBA) field trials in two cities with over 100 customers.



https://www.opennetworking.org/onf-connect/



.

