ONAP Casablanca release and OPNFV Gambia release go live

LF Networking (LFN) announced new platform releases from ONAP (Casablanca) and OPNFV (Gambia), bringing additional support for cross-stack deployments across new and existing use cases such as 5G and Cross-Carrier VPN (CCVPN), as well as enhancements to cloud-native VPN.
"New and enhanced deployments of our platforms are popping up every day across the globe, and with tighter cross-community integration and an expanded compliance and verification program, we are well-positioned to facilitate innovative industry progress," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, networking, the Linux Foundation. "The latest releases of ONAP and OPNFV usher in a new era for LFN as the community continues to foster an expanding commercial ecosystem."
Some highlights:
ONAP Casablanca introduces two new blueprints: 5G and CCVPN.
- The 5G blueprint provides capabilities around PNF integration, edge automation, real-time analytics, network slicing, data modeling, homing, scaling, and network optimization.
- The CCVPN blueprint demonstrates how to provide enterprise services across operators with the use of MEF APIs. One use case is for building a high-bandwidth, flat and super-speed Optical Transport Network between two carriers and across multiple domains.
- The design time environment includes two new dashboards to simplify design activities.
- The runtime environment includes new lifecycle management functions in both the Service Orchestrator (SO) and its three controllers, expanded hardware platform awareness (HPA) to improve performance, geo-redundancy, support for ETSI NFV-SOL003 for VNFM compatibility, MultiCloud enhancements, and edge cloud onboarding.
- Adds initial integration with the PNDA project, several new collectors, policy engine updates, and enhancements to the Holmes alarm correlation engine, boost ONAP’s service assurance capabilities.
- The next release will be called "Dublin". The next design forum will be conducted jointly with the OPNFV Gambia Plugfest in Paris, France from January 8-11, 2019.
OPNFV Gambia progresses the state of NFV around continuous delivery, cloud native network functions (CNFs), testing, carrier-grade NFVI features and upstream project integration. Gambia marks the 7th public release for OPNFV.
- Adds seven more projects supporting containers (a 77% increase)
- Adds new scenarios integrating cloud native features such as Virtlet, Kata containers, VPP and OVS-DPDK.
- Two OPNFV installers are now supporting a containerized OpenStack control plane.
- Adds support for integrating Spinnaker via the OPNFV Clover project, providing a new mechanism for upgrading VNFs in a production.
- OPNFV will now continuously publish scenario and feature project artifacts that contain the latest upstream code.
- The next release will be called "Hunter".
https://www.onap.org/blog/2018/12/04/onap-casablanca-the-story-behind-the-code
https://www.opnfv.org/blog/2018/11/13/opnfv-gambia-doing-what-we-do-best-while-advancing-cloud-native