ONAP Casablanca release and OPNFV Gambia release go live

LF Networking (LFN) announced new platform releases from ONAP (Casablanca) and OPNFV (Gambia), bringing additional support for cross-stack deployments across new and existing use cases such as 5G and Cross-Carrier VPN (CCVPN), as well as enhancements to cloud-native VPN.



"New and enhanced deployments of our platforms are popping up every day across the globe, and with tighter cross-community integration and an expanded compliance and verification program, we are well-positioned to facilitate innovative industry progress," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, networking, the Linux Foundation. "The latest releases of ONAP and OPNFV usher in a new era for LFN as the community continues to foster an expanding commercial ecosystem."



Some highlights:





The 5G blueprint provides capabilities around PNF integration, edge automation, real-time analytics, network slicing, data modeling, homing, scaling, and network optimization.

The CCVPN blueprint demonstrates how to provide enterprise services across operators with the use of MEF APIs. One use case is for building a high-bandwidth, flat and super-speed Optical Transport Network between two carriers and across multiple domains.

The design time environment includes two new dashboards to simplify design activities.

The runtime environment includes new lifecycle management functions in both the Service Orchestrator (SO) and its three controllers, expanded hardware platform awareness (HPA) to improve performance, geo-redundancy, support for ETSI NFV-SOL003 for VNFM compatibility, MultiCloud enhancements, and edge cloud onboarding.

Adds initial integration with the PNDA project, several new collectors, policy engine updates, and enhancements to the Holmes alarm correlation engine, boost ONAP’s service assurance capabilities.

The next release will be called "Dublin". The next design forum will be conducted jointly with the OPNFV Gambia Plugfest in Paris, France from January 8-11, 2019.

Adds seven more projects supporting containers (a 77% increase)

Adds new scenarios integrating cloud native features such as Virtlet, Kata containers, VPP and OVS-DPDK.

Two OPNFV installers are now supporting a containerized OpenStack control plane.

Adds support for integrating Spinnaker via the OPNFV Clover project, providing a new mechanism for upgrading VNFs in a production.

OPNFV will now continuously publish scenario and feature project artifacts that contain the latest upstream code.

The next release will be called "Hunter".

introduces two new blueprints: 5G and CCVPN.progresses the state of NFV around continuous delivery, cloud native network functions (CNFs), testing, carrier-grade NFVI features and upstream project integration. Gambia marks the 7th public release for OPNFV.