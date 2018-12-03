NTT Com enhances DDoS Protection for Global IP nets

NTT Communications is expanding its DDoS Protection Services (DPS) with the addition of DPS Max, its most advanced tier of service for Global IP Network (GIN) customers that require full protection from DDoS attacks, including attack detection and auto-mitigation capabilities.



“The security and protection of our network and our customers’ networks is a top priority for our company,” said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of the NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America. “We are focused on providing a wide-ranging suite of services and tools for network security and protection, including mitigation of DDoS attacks and black hole filtering. DPS Max enhances our offering and gives customers more solution options and the opportunity to choose the level of support they need.”



NTT Com’s DPS product suite also includes DPS Control, DPS Core and DPS Detect.





DPS Control is an entry-level tier of service intended for customers that don’t require full mitigation assistance.

DPS Core is the initial level of service for customers that need full DDoS mitigation support.

DPS Detect provides an advanced level of service as it adds detection capabilities to help identify potential attacks using state-of-the-art technology while working with customer-defined thresholds.