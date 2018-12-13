NSF to fund E-CAS cloud projects via Internet2

Internet2 announced a new partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF) to coordinate the use of commercial cloud platforms for scientific computing research needs.



Internet2 will serve as the coordinator, facilitator and administrator of the Exploring Clouds for Acceleration of Science (E-CAS) project, which will investigate the viability of commercial clouds as an option for leading-edge research computing and computational science supporting a range of academic disciplines.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud are named as the initial providers supporting the project.



Proposals will be selected from two categories:





Time-to-science: to achieve the best time-to-solution for scientific application and workflows that may be time or situation sensitive; and

Innovation: to explore innovative use of heterogeneous hardware resources, serverless applications and/or machine learning to support and extend application workflows.