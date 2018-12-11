Nokia deploys deploy a liquid-cooled base station

Nokia, Elisa and Efore have commercially deployed a liquid-cooled base station system in an apartment building in Helsinki, Finland. Heat emitted by the base station is redirected into the building.



The liquid-cooled base station was made at Nokia's Oulu facility in Finland and the liquid-cooled power system was developed by power supplier Efore, with Elisa deploying the base station in Helsinki.



By eliminating the need for air conditioning and fans, Nokia Bell Labs said liquid cooling for a base station can deliver a reduction of up 80.percent in CO2 emissions and up to 30 percent in energy operating expenses.



Pekka Sundström, head of the Elisa customer team at Nokia, said: "Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs have conducted extensive research and testing to explore the possibilities of using a liquid-cooled base station in an operator's network. This first commercial deployment will enable us to understand the real-world benefits for customers such as Elisa as they transition toward 5G, and how the system can be implemented on a wider scale to help reduce the environmental impact of information and communications technology. We continue to explore ways of introducing efficiencies and reducing emissions across our portfolio, and this project marks a significant step in that journey."



