NEC to acquire majority stake in Transatel

NTT Communications (NTT Com) agreed to acquire a majority stake in Transatel (HQ: Paris, France, CEO: Jacques Bonifay), a global Internet of Things (IoT) cellular connectivity management provider and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE). Financial terms were not disclosed.



Transatel, established in 2000, has since 2012 been a pioneer in deploying its own worldwide data MVNO network compliant with Embedded SIM (eSIM*2) technology to address three key market segments: Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Industrial IoT (IIoT).



Transatel claims over 170 successful client MVNO launches and to be the leading European MVNE.



This transaction will allow NTT Com to drastically extend its Global IoT solution offerings. The combined synergies between Transatel's Worldwide data MVNO solutions and NTT Com’s global network infrastructure, data center, cloud and IoT platform will bring to this alliance the ability to provide a unique value proposition to the market.



Shuichi Sasakura, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Services of NTT Com: "Together with Transatel's engineering expertise in the IoT connectivity space, NTT Com believes that it can further enhance and contribute to bringing about digital transformation for our customers and partners in the IoT age."