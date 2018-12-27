NEC acquires KMD, the largest Danish IT company

NEC agreed to acquire KMD A/S, the largest Danish IT company, for approximately 8 billion Danish Kroner (DKK) from Advent International, a global private equity firm.



The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of February 2019.



KMD mainly provides software and IT services in Denmark through business models that generate profit continuously on a recurring basis, such as software as a service (SaaS) offerings. Specifically, KMD has a strong customer base among central and local governments and has a wide variety of software for supporting the digitization of Denmark.



“Denmark and the United Kingdom are considered European role models for the implementation of unified digital government measures in order to improve administrative services and reduce costs,” said Takashi Niino, President and CEO, NEC Corporation. “Through this acquisition, NEC will acquire a business model that leverages platforms in the digital government domain as it aims to expand business from northern Europe to the whole of Europe and globally.”



