Napatech ports its SmartNIC software to Intel Arria FPGAs

Napatech's FPGA SmartNIC software is now available for the Intel Programmable Acceleration Card with Intel Arria 10 GX FPGA (PAC).



Napatech said its Link Capture Software can now take advantage of the Intel PAC’s powerful Arria 10 GX FPGA to deliver line-rate packet capture and flow-aware forwarding for all packet sizes up to 40 Gbps. The solution offloads the most burdensome network and security processing workloads from the server’s Intel Xeon CPU cores, returning valuable compute resources to the applications and services they were intended for.



“At Napatech, we aim to bring the benefits of FPGA acceleration to IT organizations of every size. In order to do so, we must be application-driven, software-focused and hardware-independent,” said Ray Smets, CEO at Napatech. “Our Link Capture Software for the Intel PAC provides an even easier way for enterprises and service providers to accelerate applications, improve their cybersecurity and increase server utilization as cloud, hybrid and software-defined networks become more mission-critical.”







