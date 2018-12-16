Molex advances its 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network Platform

Molex introduced the next evolution of its award-winning 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network Platform designed to support OEMs in the development and design of autonomous vehicles.



The Molex HSAutoGig high-speed Ethernet solution is designed for greater vehicle autonomy, delivering 20 Gbps+ data speeds with a reliable interface necessary to seamlessly connect smart-sensor systems and Ethernet network platforms. The high-speed HFM FAKRA Mini Coaxial Cable Solution is designed to perform up to 20 GHz supporting autonomous and connected vehicle technologies.



Molex said it is investing in the connected mobility ecosystem through internal innovation and ongoing and new collaborations with the automotive industry’s best-in-class technology service and solution providers including Accenture, Allgo, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aquantia, BlackBerry (QNX and Certicom), Broadcom, Cypress, Excelfore, Laird CVS, Microchip, Texas Instruments, and Rosenberger.



Molex’s multi-layered security approach includes enhanced hypervisor capabilities that allows the platform to run multiple virtual machines and applications simultaneously, giving automakers more flexibility, while also providing powerful encryption and certification technology for a more layered and secure network. Safety enhancements include new multi-zone, fail-functional, and redundancy capabilities.



Molex USB Hubs and Media Modules support wired and wireless device-to-vehicle connectivity needs,including USB Type C. The advanced design considers cascading USB hubs via USB and Ethernet to optimize multiple devices connecting from the front to the back of the car.



“In close collaboration with our OEM customers, we translated the need for a safe, secure, reliable and connected vehicle foundation into a high-performance computing network on wheels. By integrating features such as signal integrity, network traffic prioritization, system scalability and security, we have ensured that our solution addresses the demand for more in-vehicle processing power while helping automakers redefine what’s possible for autonomous vehicle technology,” states Dave Atkinson, director of business development, Molex.



https://www.molex.com