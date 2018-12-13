Microsemi intros FPGA burst mode receiver for 10G PON

Microsemi introduced its PolarFire FPGA burst mode receiver (BMR) for compact 10G PON OLTs.



The company said its new BMR solution enables customers to build OLTs in small form factor modules while drawing the lowest power in extreme thermal environments. The device supports small form factor pluggable (SFP) and 10 Gb SFP (XFP) footprints.



“The PolarFire FPGA BMR solution is a game changer for our clients designing 10G PON applications because it fundamentally changes the way they build, deploy and maintain systems,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of FPGA marketing for Microchip’s Programmable Solutions business unit. “The combination of PolarFire FPGAs and the new BMR technology enables designers to build unique, proprietary solutions that address the key challenges of reducing power consumption and heat dissipation of PON equipment, while delivering the small formfactor their end customers are demanding to expand remote deployment choices for carriers.”Complementary Microchip solutions include the new SY88029L burst mode limiting amplifier. With burst mode signal detect time of less than 7 nanoseconds, the SY88029L is the first limiting amplifier fully compliant with XGSPON and NGPON2 timing requirements.