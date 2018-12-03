MEF18 PoC - Zero Touch SD-WAN + SECaaS + Virtual Cloud Exchange





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Zero Touch Automation for SD-WAN + SECaaS + Virtual Cloud Exchange (VCX). PoC Participants: Tata Communications and Fortinet.



Speakers: Nicolas Thomas, Consulting Systems Engineer, Fortinet and Vineet Anshuman, Global Product Manager, Tata Communications Transformation Services.



The PoC goal is zero touch automation for SD-WAN with Security as a Service and Virtual Cloud Exchange for seamless connectivity to public cloud. The idea is to prove that we can operate in a fully automated service deployment in the cloud as well as multiple branches with secured SD-WAN at the same time. This is zero touch and TOSCA model-driven within the LSO Framework.



A typical use case is: a large, regulated mutli-national enterprise wants to do a confidential townhall live. We will deploy the streaming service and SD-WAN adaptations in the branches from one model to allow a good latency and priority on the day for live streaming. Then another model will change the priority for the replay of the video when normal business resumes.



Fortinet is leading the Security-as-a-Service group in MEF. This is part of the MEF 3.0 SD-WAN sub-committee that is helping shape a fully automated, cross-service provider, software-defined federation of capabilities in order for telcos to provide end-to-end protection and service quality to their end customers.



Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS), a 100% subsidiary of Tata Communications Ltd, provides leading business transformation, managed network operations, network outsourcing and consultancy services to telecommunication companies around the world. TCTS delivers operational efficiency, cost transformation and revenue acceleration solutions for all the stages of the carrier process lifecycle, including but not limited to network engineering and design, implementation and operations functions.



Save the date for MEF19, 18-22 November 2019, JW Marriott, LA LIVE, Los Angeles.



https://youtu.be/e8Bf_iPM9hk



