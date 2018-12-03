MEF18 PoC - SD-WAN over Virtualized Carrier Ethernet Access



MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Instantiation and Delivery of SD-WAN over a Virtualized and Orchestrated Wholesale Carrier Ethernet Access Service. PoC Participants: BringCom, Isocel, SimbaNET, and Versa Networks.



Speakers: Ishkhan Matirosyan, Senior Network Architect, BringCom and Rakesh Sharma, Solutions Architect, Versa Networks.



BringCom, with its operating partners SimbaNET and ISOCEL Telecom and its technical partnership with Versa Networks, is deploying next generation networking services throughout the African continent. BringCom is expanding its software-defined networking and network function virtualization (SDN/NFV) platform over its Pan African connectivity network.



This PoC demonstrates an SD-WAN service connecting 3 sites in Africa with instantiation of 3rd party VNFs over its virtualized infrastructure, including a universal CPE at one of the sites. The overall topology of BringCom's SDN/NFV platform includes ONAP, LSO Interlude and LSO Legato APIs, and an SD-WAN domain.



BringCom's SD-WAN services are provisioned via IP/MPLS and Carrier Ethernet CE 2.0 certified underlying networks. These services are utilized while providing intelligent and elastic carrier grade regional access circuits.



