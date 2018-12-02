MEF18 PoC video - Multi-Vendor Orchestrated SD-WAN





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Towards a Multi-vendor Orchestrated SD-WAN: LSO-Enabled Solution with Open Source Orchestrator and Container-Based uCPEs. PoC Participants: Sparkle and Amartus.



Speaker: Daniele Mancuso, EVP, ICT Engineering, Sparkle.



Sparkle is moving into the SD-WAN space and regards SD-WAN as the technology of the future for managed services.



'SD-WAN technology is great, but it's having a critical factor that is really disturbing a little bit the business plan. This is the universal CPE. In order to create virtualized services running in the customer premises, today the market is offering universal CPEs that are based on X86 servers. Those are still consuming a lot of power. They are requiring a level of interaction done by customer specialists. And this is something we want to bypass."



Sparkle and Amartus have developed a solution orchestrated by Cloudify - an open source, cloud-based orchestrator - that is designed to stimulate the market to produce uCPEs based on containers rather than standard virtual machines.



"We believe the next step is to decompose virtual network functions into smaller footprint of microservices...If we reduce the VNF to a minimal set of containerized microservices, the space and the power that they need in order to run at the customer premises will be much reduced."



This PoC showcases an LSO Presto-enabled SD-WAN solution and illustrates how LSO Presto is a key enable for multi-vendor SD-WAN. The LSO Presto implementation is based on the MEF 60 Network Resource Provisioning Interface Profile Specification and was built using artifacts from the LSO Presto SDK in the latest published version (2018R2). The LSO Presto implementation consists of an LSO Presto NBI endpoint and an inventory/topology engine that allows the exposure of SD-WAN resources in an LSO Presto compliant fashion. Input data and inventory are used to create TOSCA (graph) descriptors for resources and the SD-WAN service. Southbound provisioning is handled by a TOSCA-enabled orchestration component. Cloud native (containerized) virtual functions are provided by customized uCPE appliances.



