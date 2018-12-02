MEF18 PoC video - Blade Runner - Orchestrated Multi-Domain AR





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Blade Runner – Orchestrated Multi-Domain Augmented Reality. Formal PoC Participants: Vodafone, Verizon, Ericsson/CENX, EXFO, and Fortinet. Other companies also supported the PoC and are mentioned in this video.



Speakers: Yogesh Pathare, Director, Product & Strategy, Ericsson and Ihab Mahna, Solutions Architect, EXFO.



Modern networks are ushering in a new era of unlimited data and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases, such as smart cities, smart industries, connected cars, and remote surgery. Aligned with modern cloud-based and software-defined networks, the Blade Runner PoC showcases how AI-based augmented reality can be used to support the maintenance of remote industrial equipment and vehicles, all facilitated by using the latest in multi-access edge computing technology.



The PoC's primary focus is to enable a diverse ecosystem of partners that includes multiple operators to seamlessly provide a composite set of cloud services. It makes use of industry standards, including open APIs and modelling languages (TOSCA), to allow shared service catalogues and faster deployment of cloud services, and to provide end-to-end, multi-operator closed loop assurance and wholesale enterprise billing/charging operations.



The PoC uses the TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) at its core to demonstrate the need for abstract orchestration layers, properly integrated through MEF LSO Interlude APIs and TM Forum Open APIs. It demonstrates how a modelling language can enable a shared definition of complex 5G service chains that can be deployed by different operators. In addition, standard models provide a set of common policies/rules to serve the needs of closed loop assurance, even across different enablers.



