MEF18 PoC - Self-Service, Agile, Orchestrated Cloudlink - Ciena & Zayo





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Self-Service, Agile, Orchestrated Cloudlink™. PoC Participants: Zayo and Ciena.



Speaker: Mike Stein, Product Manager, Zayo.



With the adoption of the Cloud, customers today enjoy the flexibility of being able to spin up and spin down resources on a consumption, as-needed basis via their cloud service provider. Until recently, that same capability did not exist in the network service provider domain. This created a dynamic where large Cloud Service Providers (CPs) were able to engage with a customer on a lightweight and nimble basis, whereas large Network Service Providers (NSPs) were viewed as monolithic, slow to engage, and inflexible.



With CloudLink, Zayo and Ciena (Blue Planet) have partnered to combine best-in-class SDN technology and trusted API integration with large CPs, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Zayo Cloud. This product evolution delivers the necessary agile, self-service, and elastic connectivity needed to enable a customer to rapidly provision private connectivity to the public cloud. These capabilities are showcased in this MEF18 PoC, which applies MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) architecture and open LSO APIs (Legato, Sonata, Interlude, and Presto) in a production environment to automate the end-to-end delivery of CE services across a multi-vendor network, from an enterprise site to the cloud.



The outcome, CloudLink by Zayo, provides an extremely flexible solution that allows a customer to consume network resources in the same way they consume cloud resources - on an as-needed, consumption basis. The benefit to the network and cloud service providers includes faster time to revenue and increased customer satisfaction, making CloudLink a powerful solution for all parties.



Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) has been adopted in the industry; now, with CloudLink, cloud connectivity as a service is a reality.



