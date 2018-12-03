MEF18 PoC - SDN Orchestration for Edge Clouds





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - SDN Orchestration for Edge Clouds. PoC Participant: Juniper Networks.



Speaker: Ben Baker, Director, Strategic Marketing, Juniper Networks



Service providers have identified their edge infrastructure as a means of deploying services in advance of 5G deployments. With space, power, and connectivity constraints, the solution is to create “edge clouds” that utilize OpenStack and Kubernetes combined with highly-scalable SDN platforms with integrated automation, virtualization, programmability, and security.



This PoC demonstrates the ability to instantiate a small footprint, edge cloud on a small compute device. A seamless fabric is established between the SDN data plane at the edge to a centralized management and orchestration instance running on a public cloud. This demonstration shows a single control point for all distributed workloads, acting as an SDN controller for both VM and container orchestration.



