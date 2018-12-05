MEF18 PoC - Pocket-Sized, Model-Driven Networks - Vodafone, DGIT, Ciena





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Pocket-sized, Model-driven Networks. PoC Participants: Vodafone, Ciena, and DGIT Systems.



Speakers: Greg Tilton, CEO, DGIT Systems; Chris Lowman, Innovation & Architecture Team, Vodafone and Sam Torrente, IT Operations Transformation, Ciena.



This PoC uses LSO Legato and LSO Sonata APIs -- augmented by some additional, extended APIs -- to configure a network model, learn the model in a business system through an API, compose a product using the learned model in a catalog, and then publish the composed product to customers (audience), who can then order and manage the product via a web mobile application.



Ciena creates the network within their Blue Planet environment, then exposes the service models through a TMF633 catalog API within the LSO Legato context, allowing the DGIT System Telflow to learn about the model and use it to create an offer for market.



The mobile users will then be able to order and managed their offers through a mobile web application



This PoC shows that a common set of APIs can be used for LSO Sonata and LSO Cantata use cases and can drive alternative digital channels. It also shows that a model-driven presentation of networks though the LSO Legato API use case can be used by IT systems to dynamically bundle services to create market offers.



