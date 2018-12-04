MEF18 PoC - Orchestrated Multilayer Optical Transport





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - MEF 3.0 Implementation for Orchestrated Multilayer Optical Transport. PoC Participants: CenturyLink, Telefonica, TELUS, Infinera/Coriant, and NEC/Netcracker.



Speaker: Jack Pugaczewski, Distinguished Network Architect, CenturyLink and MEF Distinguished Fellow.



This MEF 3.0 Implementation POC demonstration shows multiple MEF 3.0 LSO APIs and TAPI Connectivity, Topology, and Notification APIs working collaboratively to illustrate automated service orchestration, fulfillment, and assurance for MEF 3.0 Subscriber Layer 1 Connectivity Services in an Ethernet/OTN overlay/underlay multi-technology, multi-layer, multi-domain network. This is in support of bandwidth-on-demand and dynamic restoration use cases.



The PoC demonstrates the power of applying generic network abstraction concepts such as constraint, forwarding, and termination to control, manage, and orchestrate multi-technology, multi-layer, multi-vendor domains in a consistent manner. This is done using a common API framework – including the MEF LSO Presto Network Resource Provisioning (NRP) API that is built on top of the ONF Transport API framework – to provision and control L2/L1/L0 transport network resources in support of corresponding MEF 3.0 services. The PoC also incorporates LSO Interlude, LSO Allegro, and LSO Adagio APIs.



The PoC leverages and builds on the recently concluded joint MEF-OIF-ONF 2018 worldwide Transport API interop demo, thus bringing the optical transport implementation expertise into MEF, keeping with the MEF 3.0 objectives.



Finally, the PoC fulfills the key object to demonstrate the viability of MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated multi-technology, multi-layer networks.



