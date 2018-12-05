MEF18 PoC - Multi-Domain Interconnection Orchestration - AT&T, Equinix, Ciena

MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Multi-Domain, Application-Defined Interconnection Orchestration. PoC Participants: AT&T, Equinix, and Ciena. This group won the prestigious MEF18 PoC Gold Award.
Speakers: Marco Naveda, Principal Architect, Office of the CTO, Ciena and Oleg Berzin, Senior Director, Technology Innovation, Equinix.
Software Defined Interconnection Exchanges enable public/private peering using secure interconnection across a multi-domain global virtual fabric and federated orchestration using open LSO APIs. This can enable @scale deployment of massive IoT with edge clouds, network clouds, and public clouds per application slice. Secure IoT services are also possible with machine inference engines at the enterprise edge. A broad ecosystem of enterprises, edge cloud providers, network cloud providers, and public cloud providers can leverage and benefit from this global virtual fabric.
In this PoC, the Ciena Blue Planet mulit-domain orchestrator is unifying the enterprise customer experience across the micro edge, the macro edge, and hyper-scale cloud. The PoC illustrates interworking between the Blue Planet orchestrator and the open source ONAP orchestrator supported by AT&T and others collaborating within The Linux Foundation. The PoC incorporates LSO Interlude and LSO Legato interfaces for service orchestration.
Save the date for MEF19, 18-22 November 2019, JW Marriott, LA LIVE, Los Angeles.
https://youtu.be/QambDqqnEbA