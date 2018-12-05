MEF18 PoC - Multi-Domain Interconnection Orchestration - AT&T, Equinix, Ciena





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Multi-Domain, Application-Defined Interconnection Orchestration. PoC Participants: AT&T, Equinix, and Ciena. This group won the prestigious MEF18 PoC Gold Award.



Speakers: Marco Naveda, Principal Architect, Office of the CTO, Ciena and Oleg Berzin, Senior Director, Technology Innovation, Equinix.



Software Defined Interconnection Exchanges enable public/private peering using secure interconnection across a multi-domain global virtual fabric and federated orchestration using open LSO APIs. This can enable @scale deployment of massive IoT with edge clouds, network clouds, and public clouds per application slice. Secure IoT services are also possible with machine inference engines at the enterprise edge. A broad ecosystem of enterprises, edge cloud providers, network cloud providers, and public cloud providers can leverage and benefit from this global virtual fabric.In this PoC, the Ciena Blue Planet mulit-domain orchestrator is unifying the enterprise customer experience across the micro edge, the macro edge, and hyper-scale cloud. The PoC illustrates interworking between the Blue Planet orchestrator and the open source ONAP orchestrator supported by AT&T and others collaborating within The Linux Foundation. The PoC incorporates LSO Interlude and LSO Legato interfaces for service orchestration.