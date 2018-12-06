MEF18 PoC - MEF 3.0 Service Spanning Four Operators





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Fulfillment and Activation of an Intercontinental MEF 3.0 Service Spanning Four Operators.



PoC Participants: Tata Communications, Sparkle, Equinix, Liquid Telecom, ECI, Amartus, and Spirent.



This PoC won the MEF 3.0 Implementation Project 2018 Award in 2018.



Speaker: Vova Kamenker, Technical Presales Engineer, ECI.



The main goal of this PoC is to demonstrate the automated & assured orchestration of MEF services across multiple operators’ domains on production networks. The PoC demonstrates the ordering and fulfillment of a complex service comprising connectivity services and VNFs. The showcase demonstrates the feasibility of using NFV-based Service Activation and Testing solutions for MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services via LSO Presto APIs.



As part of this PoC, several LSO:SOF implementations are used (e.g. ONAP, proprietary) in a single MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet service deployment interacting via LSO Sonata and LSO Interlude APIs.



Use Case: A Tata Communications customer uses the Tata service portal to order a service to Tata cloud service. However, one of the customer’s sites is not located on a Tata network and hence this request is sent to Tata’s operator partners for serviceability checks.



This PoC is part of a multi-year MEF 3.0 Implementation project that provides feedback to the MEF technical committees on a range of aspects of LSO orchestration of complex services comprising connectivity and virtual entities (SDN + NFV) across multiple operator domains.



