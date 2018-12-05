MEF18 PoC - E-LAN over Multiple Domains via LSO Interlude





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - End-to-end Service Orchestration of E-LAN over Multiple Domains via the LSO Interlude Interface and Across Multiple Vendors. PoC participants: Eurofiber and Inmanta.



Speaker: Jeroen van der Laan, Software Solution Architect, Eurofiber.



Zero-touch automation of network services across domains and technologies provides many business opportunities. At MEF18, Eurofiber demonstrates end-to-end service orchestration of E-LAN services over multiple providers and across vendors and technologies. The company relies on the Inmanta Service Orchestrator to achieve fully automated fulfillment and management of the E-LAN services. End-to-end service orchestration results in much faster delivery, more flexibility, and higher reliability.



This PoC is the result of the actual Proof of Concept that has been created within the Eurofiber Group together with Inmanta. In the Showcase, a customer can order (or adapt) an E-LAN service by providing a few parameters to the business application. Using these parameters, all other configuration of the service is automatically deducted. The orchestrator applies the changes to the network services and infrastructure in a reliable and structured way, guaranteeing end-to-end consistency across domains.



Eurofiber NL and UNET are part of the Eurofiber Group, a fast-growing international provider of industry-leading digital infrastructure. With its fiber-optic network and high-quality datacenters, Eurofiber provides companies, government bodies, and non-profit organizations with a future-proof infrastructure. An open infrastructure that enables customers to thrive, innovate, and reach their full potential is the foundation for a smart society.



Inmanta is a spin-off of the University of Leuven and enables CSPs to deliver their services much faster and with more flexibility. Its end-to-end service orchestrator automates and streamlines the entire service lifecycle. Instead of months and years to deliver services and release new features, Inmanta reduces the process to a matter of weeks and minutes.



