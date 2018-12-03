MEF18 PoC - Data Science Applications for LSO Architecture-Based Service Fulfillment and Assurance





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Data Science Applications for LSO Architecture-Based Service Fulfillment and Assurance. PoC Participants: CenturyLink and Infinera.



Speaker: Sharfuddin Syed, Distinguished Engineer, Infinera.



This PoC focuses on how to build artificial intelligence and cognitive analysis into the network in order to enable complex networks to be managed automatically.



The PoC demonstrates alignment with existing LSO Presto API and emerging LSO Allegro API work. In addition, this PoC provides a jump-start for future LSO Interface Profile specification, LSO API/SDK, and micro-service development in support of service assurance functionality.



