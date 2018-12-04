MEF18 PoC - AT&T on Intent-Based Networks & Services





MEF18 Proof of Concept, 29 - 31 Oct - Transformation in Action: Harmonizing Delivery of Intent-Based Networks & Services.



PoC Participants: AT&T, Amdocs, Fujitsu Network Communications, and Iometrix.



Speaker: Raluca Sirbu, Director, Network Infrastructure & Services, AT&T



This PoC focuses on building a transformational ecoystem that will:

- Automate services with zero-touch delivery and activation across multiple domains.

- Enrich the customer experience.

- Empower customers by defining policies for their assets and using natural language to set intent.

- Develop an assistant to manage customer personas and related interactions.

- Create a responsive network that is able to self-adjust and heal to meet customer and application driven requirements.

- Provide a homogenous experience across heterogenous networks, blending technologies by creating software-centric network services across multiple domains.



The open framework for transformation includes intent, smart devices, an intent engine, orchestration, and an SDN-enabled network.



The PoC incorporates MEF work on LSO Cantata, LSO Interlude, LSO Legato, LSO Presto, and LSO Adagio interfaces, the draft SD-WAN services standard, and numerous MEF specifications. The PoC also incorporates ONAP, AT&T's DANOS (disaggregated operating system, which will become open source shortly), and Fujitsu's Warrior open source automation framework for development and deployment of microservices.



Save the date for MEF19, 18-22 November 2019, JW Marriott, LA LIVE, Los Angeles.



https://youtu.be/c0uQKB1yaPc