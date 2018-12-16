Lightwave Logic's 50 Gbaud polymer modulator spans 10km

Lightwave Logic announced a 50 Gbaud polymer modulator designed for fiber links of 10 km or longer.



The 50 Gbaud device is capable of base data rates of 100 Gbps when used with PAM-4 modulation, and of supporting aggregate data rates of 400 Gbps when implemented in an array.



The company its proprietary electro-optic polymers enable optical components with superior speed, stability, low power and cost-efficiency.



Lightwave Logic CEO Michael Lebby said, "While we explore other multi-billion dollar markets the benchmark market opportunity for fiber optic link distances of 10km and greater is worth over $1B over the next decade. As data rates increase, we see a growing technology gap at these longer reaches that our modulators are ideally suited to fill."



http://lightwavelogic.com/