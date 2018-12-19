LightOn raises EUR 2.9 million for optics-based data processing for AI

LightOn, a start-up based in Paris, announced EUR 2.9 million (US$3.3 million) in seed funding for its work in developing optics-based data processing technology for AI.



LightOn is building Optical Processing Units (OPUs) for sensing. The core technology, licensed by PSL Research University, was originally developed at several of Paris’ leading research institutions.The company said it is already working with OVH, Europe’s leading cloud provider.The seed funding was provided by several deep technology-focused venture funds, including Quantonationand Anorak.