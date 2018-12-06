LeanIX raises $30 million for its business management SasS

LeanIX, a start-up based in Bonn, Germany, closed $30 million in Series C funding.



LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture (EA), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions.



The funding round was led by Insight Venture Partners. Previous investors DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners), Capnamic Ventures, and Iris Capital also participated in the round. The closing brings LeanIX’s total funding to nearly $40 million since its founding in 2012.



“Today’s enterprises face data overload, overwhelmed by archaic IT landscapes that cripple productivity and business opportunity. Organizations need clear, actionable insights, and more than ever, enterprises are opting for IT modernization and demanding innovative EA tools,” said André Christ, CEO, and co-founder of LeanIX. “Together with our investors, we aim to become the category leader for EA in modern technology business management. While Agile, DevOps and Cloud are becoming mainstream in enterprises, we provide the best technology for a successful adoption and continuous management.”