Kyodo News: Japanese government to exclude Huawei, ZTE

The Japanese government adopted a policy to exclude products from Huawei and ZTE from public procurement contracts on national security grouds, according to Kyodo News service. The government is also discouraging Japanese telecommunications firms from using Chinese products. This includes 4G and 5G infrastructure products.



NTT Docomo is not known to use gear from either Huawei or ZTE. The same is true of KDDI. Softbank uses Huawei infrastructure in its 4G network and may be required to replace this gear over time.



https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2018/12/3ca01a054307-update1-japan-decides-to-exclude-huawei-zte-from-govt-procurement.html