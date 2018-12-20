Korea Internet Neutral eXchange implements Ciena's Waveserver

Korea Internet Neutral eXchange (KINX) is leveraging Ciena’s Waveserver platform to provide connectivity between its data centers and offer new levels of flexibility and scalability for global leading internet content providers.



KINX is the only carrier-neutral internet exchange provider in Korea, specializing in internet infrastructure, content delivery networks and providing cloud computing services to prominent domestic and international carriers, content providers, multiple system operators, financial institutions and government agencies.







Ciena said its Waveserver platform will serve as the foundation for KINX’s new scalable DC architecture with seamless deployment over KINX’s legacy third-party photonic infrastructure.Waveserver provides capacity up to 400Gbps in a single rack-unit to conserve footprint and support high-bandwidth services such as video-on-demand and gaming. The platform offers the choice of high-density connections to optimize transmission costs and provide rapid bandwidth scalability for high-speed data transfer, virtual machine migration and disaster recovery/backup applications in data center interconnect.“Our Waveserver platform will connect KINX’s data centers in Korea, providing high bandwidth and low latency connections to domestic and international internet service providers, while supporting growing traffic demands,” stated Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager, APJ, Ciena.