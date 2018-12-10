Keysight's validated for 5G NR device certification

Keysight Technologies' 5G Conformance Toolset is the first test solution to be approved for 5G New Radio (NR) device certification by PTCRB, a certification forum comprised of select leading cellular operators, accelerating commercial availability of 5G mobile devices across the ecosystem.



The milestone was achieved as a result of the extended collaboration between Keysight and Qualcomm focused on verifying the validity and behavior of the radio frequency (RF) and protocol conformance test specifications as defined by 3GPP.



“The PTCRB approval of Keysight’s 5G conformance test solution establishes an important milestone and enables Keysight to help the global mobile ecosystem accelerate 5G product design development and validation,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight’s close collaborations with market makers and influential participation in standardization organizations have contributed to the realization of this industry-first achievement, facilitating early 5G commercial deployment.”