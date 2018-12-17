Keysight supplies 5G virtual drive testing tools to MediaTek

Keysight Technologies is supplying its 5G virtual drive testing (VDT) Toolset to MediaTek to accelerate end-to-end data throughput performance validation of multimode 5G New Radio (NR) Devices. MediaTek is able to validate the performance of new 5G products under typical mobile user conditions such as video streaming, web browsing, and voice calls without running consuming field tests. MediaTek currently uses Keysight’s VDT Toolset to validate 4G devices for operation in high speed train (HST) scenarios.



"We’re delighted to extend our collaboration with MediaTek to support their efforts in validating 5G devices by simulating real world conditions in the lab," said Janne Kolu, head of VDT solutions at Keysight Technologies. "Real-world emulation of networks is essential for successful 5G deployments. Keysight’s channel emulation expertise combined with our innovative software-based 5G test solutions is the ideal solution for bridging the gap between lab and field testing."





