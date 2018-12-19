Keysight, Qualcomm test 5G NR Standalone Data Transfer

Keysight Technologies and Qualcomm have demonstrated a 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) standalone (SA) mode IP data transfer.



The testing, which used Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions and a mobile smartphone form-factor test device consisting of a 5G modem and antenna modules from Qualcomm, was achieved using a network configuration that combines the latest 3GPP Release 15.3.0 5G NR technologies.



The companies described the achievement an important milestone that enables mobile operators to deploy 5G NR SA mode, which does not rely on an anchor in the LTE network, to deliver enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) services required by many 5G use cases.



“We are delighted that Keysight’s expertise and innovations in 5G solutions are helping us in the next major milestone of achieving IP data transfer in standalone mode,” says Jon Detra, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With 5G commercialization starting in the first half of 2019, Qualcomm Technologies joining forces with Keysight, helps enable the entire mobile ecosystem to make 5G a commercial reality.”



