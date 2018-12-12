Japanese carrier deploys Infinera's mTera in metro backbone

A leading Japanese service provider and affiliate of Power Nets Japan (PNJ) has selected Infinera’s mTera Universal Transport Platform to scale its metro network infrastructure. The Infinera mTera will be deployed to support high-capacity interconnect between core data center sites in one of Japan’s major metropolitan areas. At the same time, the highly flexible solution will create a more efficient means of delivering local and regional end-user services, including data center interconnect, private cloud, and high-speed internet access.



The Infinera mTera offers the utilities-based service provider a flexible multiservice transport solution that supports software-defined Universal Switching, including Optical Transport Network (OTN), Carrier Ethernet, MPLS-TP, and SONET/SDH in a single, power-efficient system architecture, with the option of an integrated DWDM layer based on reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM)-on-a-blade technology. The ultra-compact, power-efficient mTera offers 7 Tbps of universal switching capacity per shelf with up to 12 Tbps of total switching capacity per rack.



Infinera teamed with NEC Networks and System Integration Corporation (NESIC) on the project.



