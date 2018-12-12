Intel Architecture Day highlights - Foveros and Sunny Cove

At Intel “Architecture Day" this week in Santa Clara, California, Intel executives outlined a broad strategy to address "an expanding universe of data-intensive workloads for PCs and other smart consumer devices, high-speed networks, ubiquitous artificial intelligence (AI), specialized cloud data centers and autonomous vehicles."



Intel's overall strategy is anchored on six pillars:



Process: Intel expects advanced packaging solutions to enable continued exponential scaling in computing density by extending transistor density to the third dimension.

Architecture: Intel sees a future with a diverse mix of scalar, vector, matrix and spatial architectures deployed in CPU, GPU, accelerator and FPGA sockets, enabled by a scalable software stack, integrated into systems by advanced packaging technology.

Memory: the company believes its is uniquely positioned to combine in-package memory and Intel Optane technology to fill gaps in the memory hierarchy to provide bandwidth closer to the silicon die.

Interconnect: Intel will offer a complete range of leading interconnect products enables the heterogeneous computing landscape at scale. This includes wireless connections for 5G infrastructure as well as silicon-level package and die interconnects.

Security: the company believes it is uniquely positioned to deliver security technologies that help improve the end-to-end and to make security advancements a key differentiator.

Software: Intel will offer a common set of tools that can address Intel silicon for developers. The company says that for every order of magnitude performance potential of a new hardware architecture there are two orders of magnitude performance enabled by software.







Some highlights of Intel Architecture Day:





Intel demonstrated a range of 10nm-based systems in development for PCs, data centers and networking.

Foveros : Intel demonstrated a new 3D packaging technology, called "Foveros," which for the first time brings 3D stacking to logic-on-logic integration.

: Intel demonstrated a new 3D packaging technology, called "Foveros," which for the first time brings 3D stacking to logic-on-logic integration. Foveros will will allow products to be broken up into smaller “chiplets,” where I/O, SRAM and power delivery circuits can be fabricated in a base die and high-performance logic chiplets are stacked on top.

Intel expects to launch a range of products using Foveros beginning in the second half of 2019.

The first Foveros product will combine a high-performance 10nm compute-stacked chiplet with a low-power 22FFL base die.

Sunny Cove -- Intel’s next-generation CPU microarchitecture, increases performance per clock and power efficiency for general purpose computing tasks, and includes new features to accelerate special purpose computing tasks like AI and cryptography.

-- Intel’s next-generation CPU microarchitecture, increases performance per clock and power efficiency for general purpose computing tasks, and includes new features to accelerate special purpose computing tasks like AI and cryptography. Sunny Cove will be the basis for Intel’s next-generation server (Intel Xeon) and client (Intel Core™) processors later next year.

Next-Generation Graphics: Intel's Gen11 integrated graphics will offer 64 enhanced execution units, more than double previous Intel Gen9 graphics (24 EUs), breaking the 1 TFLOPS barrier.

Intel reaffirmed its plan to introduce a discrete graphics processor by 2020.

"One API” Software: a new 0“One API” project aimes to simplify the programming of diverse computing engines across CPU, GPU, FPGA, AI and other accelerators. The project includes a comprehensive and unified portfolio of developer tools for mapping software to the hardware that can best accelerate the code. A public project release is expected to be available in 2019.

Memory and Storage: Intel showed how SSDs based on its 1 Terabit QLC NAND die move more bulk data from HDDs to SSDs, allowing faster access to that data.

Deep Learning Reference Stack: Intel is releasing the Deep Learning Reference Stack, an integrated, highly-performant open source stack optimized for Intel Xeon® Scalable platforms.