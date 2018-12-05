Intel and Huawei complete 2.6GHz 5G SA Interoperability Testing

Intel and Huawei 2.6GHz 5G NR Interoperability and Development Testing (IoDT) based on the 3GPP Release 15 global standard September version.



The IoDT test is the world's first 2.6GHz 5G interoperability test under SA network and is a key milestone towards accelerating the maturity of the 2.6GHz 5G NR ecosystem



The testing involved Intel’s 5G Mobile Trial Platform (MTP) and Huawei's latest 5G NR (New Radio) base station supporting 2.6GHz with 160MHz bandwidth.



