Infinera adds Advanced Data Encryption to mTera Platform

Infinera released Layer 1 Optical Transport Network (OTN) data encryption capabilities on its mTera Universal Switching Platform.



The mTera platform offers network operators the flexibility to define any interface with OTN, Multiprotocol Label Switching-Transport Profile (MPLS-TP) or Carrier Ethernet switching, decreasing network complexity while accelerating new service deployment across metro, regional and long-haul networks.



Highights of the Infinera mTera Universal Switching Platform:







Scale up to 7 Tb/s in a single shelf or 12 Tb/s in a paired shelf configuration

Easily migrate Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET)/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) to packet-optical technologies

Minimize regens with reach of over 5,000 kilometers (km) in terrestrial networks and over 12,000 km in submarine networks

Most solutions on the market bulk encrypt all the data going through a transponder, providing no ability to differentiate services across the interface. Conversely, the mTera platform provides Layer 1 OTN data encryption in a multi-terabit, multi-layer switching platform, enabling network operators to differentiate services by selectively encrypting individual or multiple services. The optional Layer 1 OTN data encryption technology on the mTera platform is enabled via software and can be applied at wire speed to 100 gigabits per second, 10 Gb/s and sub-rate leased line services with Ethernet, OTN or SONET/SDH, as well as other client interfaces.

“Securing customer traffic has never been more important to communications service providers and internet content providers as their networks face increased attacks,” said Uwe Fischer, Senior Vice President, System Solutions Business Group at Infinera. “Best-in-class technology like Layer 1 OTN data encryption on the mTera platform helps network operators create differentiation and expand their breadth of services, all while protecting customer data and privacy.”