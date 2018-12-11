Infineon debuts miniature, industrial-grade eSIM

Infineon Technologies introduced the first industrial-grade embedded SIM (eSIM) in a miniature Wafer-level Chip-scale Package (WLCSP).



The eSIM is designed for embedding in industrial machines and equipment ranging from vending machines to remote sensors to asset trackers.



Infineon's SLM 97 security controller in a Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP) measures only 2.5mm x 2.7mm in size, supports an extended temperature range of -40 to 105 degrees Celsius. It provides a high-end feature set fully compliant with the latest GSMA specifications for eSIM.



The SLM 97 security chip in WLCSP is manufactured at Infineon's production site in Dresden and Regensburg and now available in volume quantities.