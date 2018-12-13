Hurricane Electric now links 200+ Internet Exchanges

Hurricane Electric, which opererates the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced that it is the first Internet backbone in the world to connect to over 200 unique Internet exchanges.



Hurricane Electric now connects to the largest number of networks on the planet for both IPv6 and IPv4 and has been at the forefront of providing high-speed Internet connectivity to organizations throughout the world using: 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet), and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) connections.



“Hurricane Electric’s goal has always been to provide as much Internet service as possible to as many people as possible,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “It’s exciting to reach this milestone, ensuring that we have as much local connectivity as possible in each geographic market that we are present in. Continuing to connect to more locations will provide our customers and others with fewer hops, reduced latency, and greater throughput.”



