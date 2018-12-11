Huawei's CFO released on bail, President Trump to negotiate

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's CFO, was released on bail of C$10 million (US$.4 million). The judge in Vancouver also required her to surrender her two passports (China and Hong Kong) and ordered her to wear an ankle bracelet while awaiting a decision in the extradition case against her to face fraud charges in the United States. The extradition case could take months or years to resolve depending if appeals are filed.



Following Meng's release on bail, President Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying that he is willing to intervene with the U.S. Department of Justice on Meng's behalf if it helps with ongoing trade negotiations with China



