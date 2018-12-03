Huawei Cloud launches global Blockchain service

HUAWEI CLOUD announced the global launch of its Blockchain Service (BCS).



The service helps global enterprises and developers create, deploy, and manage blockchain applications quickly and at minimal cost on HUAWEI CLOUD.



BCS is a cloud service that capitalizes on the advantages of HUAWEI CLOUD's container and security technologies, among others.



Huawei notes that Blockchain is inherently decentralization, tamper resistance, and traceability, and builds trust between transaction participants.





