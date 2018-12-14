HTC inks 5G deals with Telstra, Sprint

Taiwan-based HTC announced 5G resale agreements with Telstra in Australia and Sprint in the U.S.



Sprint and Telstra will both carry a 5G "mobile smart hub" built by HTC—the first device of its kind to work across 5G networks. The 5G mobile hotspot, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+SDX 50 chipset, will debut in 2019.



"HTC is leading the innovation wave for mobile technologies with 5G," said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC. "Today, consumers count on their smartphones—and the carriers that power them—for everyday use at home and at work, but we believe that 5G technology will help connect solutions across even more applications in the future, creating a seamless experience across smartphones, VR, AR, and more."





